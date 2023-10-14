Ban on sale of insecticide in Theni after two farmers die

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENI: Days after two farmers of Gudalur panchayat in Uthamapalayam taluk in Theni district allegedly died after spraying insecticide in their paddy fields, the state agriculture department has temporarily banned the sale of the insecticide — used for controlling brown leafhopper — across Theni district.

Families of the victims said the name of the insecticide was ‘Sapper’. “We have sent the chemical samples for test. Action will be taken based on the result. Collector RV Shajeevana has sent a recommendation to the state government to give ex gratia to the families of the victims,” agriculture department joint director Shankar told TNIE.

Farmers association members

staging a protest at Gudalur

Gunasekaran(42), a farmer from Kappamadai area in Gudalur, died at Theni Government Medical College Hospital on October 1. A few days later, another farmer, Pandian (54) of Vettakadu, died at the same hospital on October 8. Both were admitted to the hospital after they fainted on the fields while spraying ‘Sapper’ insecticide. They both had vomiting and diarrohea and died after a few days of hospitalisation, farmers said. Visceral samples of the farmers have been sent for examination, hospital sources said. Police sources said cases under Section 174 of CRPC (unnatural deaths or deaths under suspicious circumstances) have been filed and investigation is on.

Following the deaths, farmers association have been holding series of protests urging the collector to ban the insecticide, provide Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to families of the deceased, and offer government jobs to family members of the victims.

Speaking to TNIE, Bharathiya Kissan Farmers Association district secretary N Sathish Babu said the agriculture department has failed to carry out periodical checks in fertilizer and pesticide shops to verify the quality of the chemicals sold. The insecticide seems to be of higher concentration than the permissible limit, farmers said.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin must look into this issue and order officials to check pesticide shops across the state,” Sathish Babu said. “Fertilizer shops in the district are selling expired seeds and other commodities. Considering the farmers’ plight, CM must give Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to their families,” he said.

“The farmers may have used a large quantity of the insecticide than the prescribed level. Also, both the farmers had sprayed the insecticide without any safety precautions. Only one pesticide would be mixed with Sapper but it seems they mixed more than one pesticide with Sapper,” agriculture department joint director Shankar said.

On Thursday, staff from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University College in Periyakulam conducted a safety awareness training programme for 40 farmers in Uthamapalayam taluk. On Friday, training was given to 37 farmers in Periyakulam area, he said. Collector RV Shajeevana was not available for comment.

Hospitalised after spraying insecticide

Gunasekaran of Gudalur died at Theni Government Medical College Hospital on October 1. On October 8, Pandian of Vettakadu died at the same hospital. Both were admitted after they fainted while spraying insecticide.

