Candidacy buzz as L Murugan opens office in Nilgiris

The minister parried questions regarding the issue and said names of candidates would be announced by the high command at the right time.

Published: 14th October 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Union minister of state for information and broadcasting and fisheries L Murugan set off speculation about his likely LS candidature when he opened a camp office in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

The minister parried questions regarding the issue and said names of candidates would be announced by the high command at the right time. Murugan said the camp office has been opened to reach out to people and promote union government’s schemes to the people.

Party sources however hinted that Murugan is likely to contest from the constituency. “He started ground work in the Nilgiris a year ago. Strengthening of booth committee work is over.  Opening of the camp office is the next step,” sources said.

Speaking at  the event, Murugan slammed DMK MP Raja, who was elected from Nilgiris, stating he brought shame to the people of the constituency by his activities that were brought to light by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

TAGS
L Murugan Nilgiris

