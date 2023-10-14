Collectors inspect Lower Bhavani Project canal banks for illegal pipelines

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: In a bid to prevent water theft from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has decided to conduct a survey of illegal pipe connections, wells and borewells in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.

According to sources, a case was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of the Lower Bhavani Ayacattu Land Owners Association seeking the prevention of illegal water theft from the LBP canal and the court recently directed the WRD and the three District Collectors to take steps to prevent water theft. Following this, the officials of Water Resources Department decided to conduct the survey.

S Periyasamy, President of Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association, said, “Water was opened for irrigation in the LBP canal on August 19. However, tail-end farmers are not getting enough water, though sufficient is being released into the canal. Water theft is the main reason for insufficient water availability for tail-end farmers. We have filed this case to prevent this theft.”

“Around 2,300 cusecs of water is currently being released in the LBP canal. Of this, up to 250 cusecs go as seepage. Further about 300 cusecs of water are stolen by commercial establishments like educational institutions, mineral drinking water companies, soft drink companies, etc. We have conveyed this information to the court.

There are more than 500 illegal pipelines, wells, and bore wells along the banks of the LBP canal for water theft. As per the norms, everything including wells within 50 meters of the banks of the canal should be removed. We have also informed the court about this. After that, the court ordered to prevention of water theft. It also directed to submit a report on the action taken in this regard to the court within 12 weeks.”

KV Ponnaiyan, Secretary of the association, said, “The WRD has accepted the court’s verdict and promised to implement it. We hope that the problem of water theft will be resolved soon.” B Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of LBP, said, “A review meeting has been conducted to detect illegal connections and wells. Survey work will start soon. All work will be carried out in full compliance with the norms. Additional time will be sought from the court if required.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ERODE: In a bid to prevent water theft from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has decided to conduct a survey of illegal pipe connections, wells and borewells in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts. According to sources, a case was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of the Lower Bhavani Ayacattu Land Owners Association seeking the prevention of illegal water theft from the LBP canal and the court recently directed the WRD and the three District Collectors to take steps to prevent water theft. Following this, the officials of Water Resources Department decided to conduct the survey. S Periyasamy, President of Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association, said, “Water was opened for irrigation in the LBP canal on August 19. However, tail-end farmers are not getting enough water, though sufficient is being released into the canal. Water theft is the main reason for insufficient water availability for tail-end farmers. We have filed this case to prevent this theft.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Around 2,300 cusecs of water is currently being released in the LBP canal. Of this, up to 250 cusecs go as seepage. Further about 300 cusecs of water are stolen by commercial establishments like educational institutions, mineral drinking water companies, soft drink companies, etc. We have conveyed this information to the court. There are more than 500 illegal pipelines, wells, and bore wells along the banks of the LBP canal for water theft. As per the norms, everything including wells within 50 meters of the banks of the canal should be removed. We have also informed the court about this. After that, the court ordered to prevention of water theft. It also directed to submit a report on the action taken in this regard to the court within 12 weeks.” KV Ponnaiyan, Secretary of the association, said, “The WRD has accepted the court’s verdict and promised to implement it. We hope that the problem of water theft will be resolved soon.” B Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of LBP, said, “A review meeting has been conducted to detect illegal connections and wells. Survey work will start soon. All work will be carried out in full compliance with the norms. Additional time will be sought from the court if required.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp