CWMA upholds order directing Karnataka to give Tamil Nadu 3,000 cusecs water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday upheld the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. As per the order, Karnataka has to release the water from October 15 to 30. In the past few meetings too, the authority had upheld the orders of the committee.

A team of Tamil Nadu officials led by Water Resources Secretary Sandeep Saxena made a strong plea for releasing 16,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days. Officials from other riparian states - Kerala and Puducherry - also took part.

Karnataka contested the CWRC’s decision saying the total water available for Tamil Nadu is more than what it requires to cultivate kuruvai and samba crops by applying distress factor, and Tamil Nadu would also be getting water from northeast monsoon. Due to uncertainty in flow at state reservoirs, Karnataka would not be possible to release 3,000 cusec flow realisation at Biligundlu to Tamil Nadu, state officials said. However, the CWMA, after considering the contentions of both states, upheld the order of the CWRC.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on October 9 adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water as stipulated by the final verdict of the Supreme Court. The resolution has been sent to the union government.

Water level in Mettur dam rises to 36 feet

Salem: Water level in the Mettur dam rose to over 36 feet while inflow was over 15,000 cusecs on Friday. Due to insufficient inflow, release of water was stopped on Tuesday and level in the dam also reduced to 30 feet. Inflow on Tuesday was 163 cusecs, which rose to 15,547 cusecs on Friday. Water level stood at 36.98 feet against its full level of 120 feet.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday upheld the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. As per the order, Karnataka has to release the water from October 15 to 30. In the past few meetings too, the authority had upheld the orders of the committee. A team of Tamil Nadu officials led by Water Resources Secretary Sandeep Saxena made a strong plea for releasing 16,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days. Officials from other riparian states - Kerala and Puducherry - also took part. Karnataka contested the CWRC’s decision saying the total water available for Tamil Nadu is more than what it requires to cultivate kuruvai and samba crops by applying distress factor, and Tamil Nadu would also be getting water from northeast monsoon. Due to uncertainty in flow at state reservoirs, Karnataka would not be possible to release 3,000 cusec flow realisation at Biligundlu to Tamil Nadu, state officials said. However, the CWMA, after considering the contentions of both states, upheld the order of the CWRC.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Tamil Nadu Assembly on October 9 adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water as stipulated by the final verdict of the Supreme Court. The resolution has been sent to the union government. Water level in Mettur dam rises to 36 feet Salem: Water level in the Mettur dam rose to over 36 feet while inflow was over 15,000 cusecs on Friday. Due to insufficient inflow, release of water was stopped on Tuesday and level in the dam also reduced to 30 feet. Inflow on Tuesday was 163 cusecs, which rose to 15,547 cusecs on Friday. Water level stood at 36.98 feet against its full level of 120 feet. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp