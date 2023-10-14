Indian Institute of Technology Madras’s energy converter to help ‘empower’ coastal areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have patented a ‘Combined Power Generation Technology’ that can generate electricity from both tidal and wind sources. The device can be fitted on a mobile vehicle for power generation, transmission and storage.

According to a release, the current innovation is an energy converter system that helps generate electricity in coastal areas. The converter system can be deployed depending on the power requirements in the coastal area.

“A wind turbine mounted on a vehicle’s roof will employ the converter technology to generate wind energy and convert tidal energy into electrical energy,” the release added. The research was undertaken by Sadham Usean Ramasamy, research scholar, department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Prof A Seshadri Sekhar, former head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, who is currently on deputation at IIT Palakkad as its director.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Researchers of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have patented a ‘Combined Power Generation Technology’ that can generate electricity from both tidal and wind sources. The device can be fitted on a mobile vehicle for power generation, transmission and storage. According to a release, the current innovation is an energy converter system that helps generate electricity in coastal areas. The converter system can be deployed depending on the power requirements in the coastal area. “A wind turbine mounted on a vehicle’s roof will employ the converter technology to generate wind energy and convert tidal energy into electrical energy,” the release added. The research was undertaken by Sadham Usean Ramasamy, research scholar, department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Prof A Seshadri Sekhar, former head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, who is currently on deputation at IIT Palakkad as its director.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp