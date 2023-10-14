Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha poll: AIADMK names in-charge for 82 districts

AIADMK’s party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AIADMK’s preparations for Lok Sabha elections are gaining momentum with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami calling for a meeting of district in-charges appointed for establishing booth committees, and youth brigade units boothwise on October 17.  

The meeting will likely discuss strategies for winning a sizeable number of seats in the elections as it is the first election after the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP. Earlier in the day, Palaniswami released the list of in-charges for 82 party districts.

The in-charges include former ministers, headquarters office-bearers and senior functionaries. Former minister A Anwar Raajhaa, who rejoined the AIADMK recently, has been made in-charge for Tenkasi south district. CTR Nirmalkumar, who joined the party in March, has been made in-charge for South Chennai North (East) district. 

After the AIADMK moved out of the NDA, the Dravidian major is trying to forge a strong alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. During the past two weeks, leaders of Muslim organisations have been calling on Palaniswami. A few days ago, he raised the release of long-serving Muslim prisoners in the Assembly. 

