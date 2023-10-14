Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai corporation urged to address water stagnation issues before onset of northeast monsoon

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Just two hours of rain is enough to inundate several roads in the city. With the Northeast monsoon around the corner and many streets already plagued with severe water stagnation issues, the residents have urged the corporation officials to undertake monsoon preparedness measures on a war footing. Meanwhile, the civic body officials said a consultancy firm has been deployed to survey the stormwater drains in the city.

The city has been witnessing sporadic rainfall for the past couple of days, resulting in water stagnation in major roads and residential areas. The rampant stagnation has been attributed to sewage overflow and a lack of proper stormwater drains. Even during the recent corporation council meeting, councillors as well as zonal chairpersons raised the issue of UGD blockages within the city limits.

"Though the area is not receiving much rain, sewage water from the open drains overflows onto the residential areas near Villapuram. As the stagnated rainwater mixes with the sewage and wastes, the whole area becomes dreadful to navigate," said Rajeshwaran, a resident of the locality. Activists said areas like Simmakkal, Townhall and etc have poor stormwater drain system, and it takes several hours for stagnant water to recede.

Speaking to TNIE, city corporation commissioner K J Praveen Kumar said, "Work order has been sanctioned to lay a stormwater drain for a two-km stretch in Villapuram. We have also deputed a consultancy firm to enumerate the stormwater drains in the city. Efforts are underway to finish all the work before the onset of monsoon."

"The additional number of machines are being used to address the stagnation issues in wards 41, 42, 43, 44, and 45. Desilting works are underway in wards 91 and 92. The super suction machine, which is presently hired by the Tiruchy corporation, will come back next week and the drains will be cleared faster after that," he added.

