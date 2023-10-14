Motorists in fear as Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation digs pit sans barricades

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists and public expressed concerns for their safety on Tiruchy Road as barricades have not been placed near the pit dug by the civic body for storm water channel works. With more than half of the Trichy Road dug by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the officials have not placed barriers at the site. The civic body is constructing storm water channel at the cost of Rs 9 crore from the Valankulam water body at the Sungam junction to the Alvernia School on the Trichy Road.

With officials carrying out the road digging works near the Olympus junction, half pf the road has been blocked and barriers have not been placed. M Jason, a motorist, said “The construction works without proper safety barriers pose a huge threat to the motorists and pedestrians. Any time a person might fall into the pit as but just a few poles installed.”

Sources in the CCMC said police department was not cooperating with them, and not diverting traffic in the area to facilitate speedy completion of work. CCMC commissioner M Prathap said, “The works are going on in full swing. We need to take into consideration both the traffic and channel construction works. We need to balance them so that the public is not affected. We will be speaking with the police department officials and taking necessary measures to sort out issues immediately. We cannot install barricades as they will take up more road space. However, we will ensure safety.”

