Penalty levied on Chennai cinema hall for unauthorised early morning shows upheld

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the fine imposed by police on Rohini Theatres in Chennai for holding unauthorised early morning shows of films on the day of release. Justice N Seshasayee, in a recent order, ruled that only the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act would be applicable to regulate screening of movies and not Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act. He refused to interfere with the fine imposed by the Greater Chennai Police on Rohini Theatres for hosting special shows at 4 am and 7 am for ‘Thunivu’, ‘Varisu’ and ‘Pathu Thala’.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Rohini Theatres challenging the fine imposed by police for hosting special shows without permission. The judge concurred with the submissions made by Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah that police are empowered to slap the fine for unauthorised shows under the Tamil Nadu Cinema Regulation Act. He recalled that a person died during a special show screened early morning in the theatre.

Negating the contention of Rohini Theatres that the hall can host such early morning shows as the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act provided for running shows round the clock, Jinnah said police are empowered to take action against unauthorised early morning shows since they are cast upon the duty to maintain law and order .

