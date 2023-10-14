Home States Tamil Nadu

Penalty levied on Chennai cinema hall for unauthorised early morning shows upheld

The order was passed on a petition filed by Rohini Theatres challenging the fine imposed by police for hosting special shows without permission.

Published: 14th October 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Fans celebrate the release of the 'Bigil' starring Vijay at Koyambedu's Rohini theatre on Friday in Chennai.

Image used for representative purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has upheld the fine imposed by police on Rohini Theatres in Chennai for holding unauthorised early morning shows of films on the day of release. Justice N Seshasayee, in a recent order, ruled that only the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act would be applicable to regulate screening of movies and not Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act. He refused to interfere with the fine imposed by the Greater Chennai Police on Rohini Theatres for hosting special shows at 4 am and 7 am for ‘Thunivu’, ‘Varisu’ and ‘Pathu Thala’.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Rohini Theatres challenging the fine imposed by police for hosting special shows without permission. The judge concurred with the submissions made by Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah that police are empowered to slap the fine for unauthorised shows under the Tamil Nadu Cinema Regulation Act. He recalled that a person died during a special show screened early morning in the theatre.

Negating the contention of Rohini Theatres that the hall can host such early morning shows as the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act provided for running shows round the clock, Jinnah  said police are empowered to take action against unauthorised early morning shows since they are cast upon the duty to maintain law and order .

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Rohini Theatres Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act fine Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp