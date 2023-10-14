Quo warranto writ cannot be issued for removal of a minister: Tamil Nadu govt tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court that a quo warranto writ cannot be issued for removal of either a minister or a MP or MLA.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before Justice Anita Sumanth while appearing for the government in the hearing on three petitions questioning the continuance of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and Lok Sabha member A Raja due to the remarks on Sanatana Dharma.



"Quo Warranto writ cannot be issued for removal of a minister or MP or MLA," the AG said, adding that the court does not have the power to remove a member of an elected house or a minister.

Only the appointing authority can do so with the aid and advice of the chief minister and to issue a quo warranto writ, the respondent must have been disqualified to hold office. A minister holds office at the pleasure of the governor. The pleasure can be withdrawn only on the advice of the chief minister.

Shunmugasundaram stated that breach of oath of office is only a breach of trust as per the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court and no quo warranto lies for breach of oath. Since it is a constitutional matter, it is advisable the court decides only the points which necessarily arise for the determination of the facts of the case.

Senior counsel TV Ramanujam, G Rajagopalan and G Karthikeyan argued for the petitioners belonging to the Hindu Munnani stressing for an order of quo warranto. However, senior counsel P Wilson, N Jothi and R Viduthalai representing the ministers and the MP, objected to them and pressed for the court to dismiss the petitions as they are not maintainable.

When Justice Anita Sumanth stressed the counsel to file counter-affidavits elaborating on their objections, they refused to do so saying that it could not be done because the petitions themselves lacked merit. She said comprehensive counter-affidavits are required for perusal and passing a composite order on the matter, instead of a piecemeal order. The judge adjourned the hearing to October 16.

