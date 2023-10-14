Home States Tamil Nadu

Students to benefit as MGR Medical University opens intellectual property rights cell 

A two-day state-level workshop on Intellectual Property Rights was also inaugurated at the university on Thursday. 

Published: 14th October 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Students to benefit as MGR Medical University opens intellectual property rights cell 

Representational image: The Chancellor confers an M.Ch degree and gold medal to a candidate at the 34th Convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Intellectual Property Rights Cell was inaugurated at Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University by the vice chancellor of the varsity, Dr K Narayanasamy, on Thursday. The cell, established in collaboration with Tamil Nadu State Forum of Science and Technology and Technical Information, Forecasting and Evaluation Forum, will benefit the students studying in the affiliated medical and para medical colleges of the university to get legal recognition for their innovations.  

Although medical students continue to make new discoveries related to public health and disease control and prevention, they are not properly patented, a press release quoted Dr Narayanasamy as saying. A two-day state-level workshop on Intellectual Property Rights was also inaugurated at the university on Thursday. 

Manu Santhanam, dean (IC&SR) IIT Madras, Dr R Srinivasan, member secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council of Science and Technology, Dr Thangapandian, joint controller, Patent Office, Chennai were present at the event.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Intellectual Property Rights Cell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp