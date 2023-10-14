Students to benefit as MGR Medical University opens intellectual property rights cell 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intellectual Property Rights Cell was inaugurated at Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University by the vice chancellor of the varsity, Dr K Narayanasamy, on Thursday. The cell, established in collaboration with Tamil Nadu State Forum of Science and Technology and Technical Information, Forecasting and Evaluation Forum, will benefit the students studying in the affiliated medical and para medical colleges of the university to get legal recognition for their innovations.

Although medical students continue to make new discoveries related to public health and disease control and prevention, they are not properly patented, a press release quoted Dr Narayanasamy as saying. A two-day state-level workshop on Intellectual Property Rights was also inaugurated at the university on Thursday.

Manu Santhanam, dean (IC&SR) IIT Madras, Dr R Srinivasan, member secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council of Science and Technology, Dr Thangapandian, joint controller, Patent Office, Chennai were present at the event.

