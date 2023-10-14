Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi woman says church priest assistant defrauded her of Rs 5 lakh 

Cathrine also alleged that Joshua had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from her on the pretext of starting a business, and has failed to repay it.

Published: 14th October 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Last year, scamsters manipulated credit/debit card information and internet banking details to defraud people to the tune of Rs 178 crore across the country, highest in banking system till date.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A 32-year-old woman has accused the assistant of a church priest of defrauding her of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of starting a business. The complainant, S Cathrine (32), is a schoolteacher in Chennai.

According to the complaint filed with the Thoothukudi Rural DSP office, Cathrine was going through a distressed marriage and visited the Divine Mercy Meditation Home in Thoothukudi. The priest directed her to meet his assistant Joshua alias Esaki for assistance with prayer. Joshua advised Cathrine to divorce her husband to restore peace in her family, and the latter complied. After her divorce, the complaint added, Joshua and Cathrine got together. Cathrine had asked Joshua to marry her, but he refused, said the complaint.

Cathrine also alleged that Joshua had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from her on the pretext of starting a business, and has failed to repay it. On Wednesday, Cathrine visited Joshua at the church and staged a protest. She sought the attention of the church administrators to take action against Joshua, before filing a police complaint.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi woman church priest Rs 5 lakh defraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp