Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Tamil Nadu constable trainees with same credentials take cops for a ride, detained

According to the police, a youth from Uttar Pradesh arrived at the RTC on September 30 and enrolled for the training.

Published: 14th October 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The Sivaganga district police detained two persons on Friday for allegedly submitting similar credentials while enrolling for the training of constables at the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in Iluppaikudi village.

According to the police, a youth from Uttar Pradesh arrived at the RTC on September 30 and enrolled for the training. Following initial verification, he started training at the center, until October 9 when a second youth, also from UP, landed with the same credentials. Officials were left confounded and handed over the two to the police.

During the investigation, even the police could not ascertain who among them was the real candidate, since multiple verifications and inquiries had to be conducted. The police said that they are trying to find out if one posed as the other, or both impersonated someone else. "There is a lot of confusion and the department has been trying to solve them one by one. In a day or two, we will ascertain the exact plot," said a police officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivaganga district police Tamil Nadu constable trainees Recruit Training Centre Indo-Tibetan Border Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp