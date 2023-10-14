Two Tamil Nadu constable trainees with same credentials take cops for a ride, detained

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The Sivaganga district police detained two persons on Friday for allegedly submitting similar credentials while enrolling for the training of constables at the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in Iluppaikudi village.



According to the police, a youth from Uttar Pradesh arrived at the RTC on September 30 and enrolled for the training. Following initial verification, he started training at the center, until October 9 when a second youth, also from UP, landed with the same credentials. Officials were left confounded and handed over the two to the police.



During the investigation, even the police could not ascertain who among them was the real candidate, since multiple verifications and inquiries had to be conducted. The police said that they are trying to find out if one posed as the other, or both impersonated someone else. "There is a lot of confusion and the department has been trying to solve them one by one. In a day or two, we will ascertain the exact plot," said a police officer.

