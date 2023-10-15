47 per cent of SBI’s solar funding goes to Chennai circle

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to help the state transition towards renewable energy, State Bank of India in Chennai Circle has financed Rs 1,113 crore of solar projects in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to Ravi Ranjan, the bank’s chief general manager, Chennai Circle.

The total solar advances of SBI (National Banking Group) on pan India level is Rs 2,282 crore and Chennai Circle has contributed 47% of the total advances, he told TNIE. The bank offers credit facilities for setting up grid-connected rooftop solar projects on institutional, industrial and commercial buildings. Credit facility is available directly to rooftop owners as well as third party, owning the assets.

According to data, Tamil Nadu solar power generation hit a new high of 4,886 MW on August 16, surpassing the earlier record of 4,882 MW on February 26. Tamil Nadu has installed a solar capacity of 6,750.62 MW (including rooftop solar). TN has the highest energy consumption among southern states.

“SBI is the only lender who had made tie-up with World Bank to promote rooftop solar projects in India,” said the bank’s deputy general manager, Shams Tabriz. Ranjan also said the bank has got 70-80 proposals for solar and wind projects and is also looking at funding hydrogen projects. For MSME alone, the bank has an outstanding loan worth Rs 35,000 crore, he added.

S Aravind, chief manager of SBI, told TNIE, “Tamil Nadu is promoting micro-clusters in the districts and bank officials are collaborating with administrations, industry bodies and other stakeholders to identify business opportunities of financing manufacturers identified under one district one product scheme.”

Ranjan said another Rs 35,000 crore has been provided to the agriculture sector. “Of these, 85 per cent is through agriculture gold loans. The bank has also expressed keenness on funding SC/ST Startup Fund launched by the state,” Rajan said.

