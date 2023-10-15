Allow Muslims to pray in Vellore jail mosque: EPS

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Following TNIE’s report regarding the mosque inside Vellore central jail being out of bounds for inmates, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami condemned the DMK government on Saturday for prohibiting Muslim inmates from accessing the mosque.

In an official release, Palaniswami stated that prisons are not just meant for punishing inmates but also for their rehabilitation. “During the past 29 months, there have been numerous reports of the prisoners being subjected to torture inside prisons. Recently, newspaper stories have surfaced stating that inmates are being denied their religious rights.”Every prisoner, regardless of their religious beliefs, has the right to worship, he said.

According to reports, during DMK’s governance, despite the removal of Covid-19 restrictions, only two of the three places of worship in Vellore Central Jail have been opened up. “It is highly condemnable that DMK is creating unrest among inmates,” Palaniswami said.

