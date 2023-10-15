Dikshithars can’t change worship custom at Kanagasabai: TN to HC

R Sivakumar By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has told the Madras High Court that Podhu Dikshithars of Chidambaram Natarajar temple do not have any authority to change the age-old practice of worshipping from Kanagasabai.

The submission was made in a counter-affidavit filed by KV Muralidharan, Commissioner of HR&CE, in connection with a public interest litigation petition challenging a 2022 GO allowing devotees offering worship from the Kanagasabai after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Saying that prior to imposing the pandemic restrictions, devotees were allowed in Kanagasabai, Muralidharan said, “It is an established custom of having darshan from Kanagasabai for several decades. It was stopped due to the pandemic situation. Since all restrictions have now been lifted, there is no prohibition in allowing the devotees.”

The commissioner alleged that family members of Dikshithars and those who are close to them are allowed to offer worship from Kanagasabai, but there is discrimination in allowing the general public to offer worship.

Citing Rule 9 of Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act, 1947, Muralidharan said, “Podhu Dikshithars have no authority to change the age-old practice followed in the temple. As per section 10 of the Act, the department is empowered to rescind, revoke orders passed by the executive authority of the temple.”

Muralidharan noted that Podhu Dikshithars were declared as religious denomination, but the temple was not declared as denominational temple by any court because it is not established and maintained by them.

Pointing out that Dikshithars have not challenged the impugned GO or alleged that their rights were infringed or claimed that they were not consulted before passing the GO, he said the order was issued in public interest.The petition was filed by temple activist TR Ramesh.

