Former Pondy CM wants L-G to quit for disclosing minister’s confidential details

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy has called for the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, for allegedly violating the ‘Oath of office and secrecy’ by publicly disclosing the details of the confidential conversation she had with chief minister N Rangasamy regarding dropping Chandira Priyanga, former transport minister.

Speaking at a presser, Narayanasamy said Tamilisai had disclosed to mediapersons that the chief minister had sought Priyanga’s removal six months after her appointment, being dissatisfied with her performance. And that Priyanga had requested Rangasamy to grant her some time for improvement. But then again, the chief minister had recommended dropping her, and the decision was passed on by Tamilisai to the ministry of Home Affairs for approval. When Priyanga got to know about this, she put in her resignation, the lt governor had said. Narayanasamy mentioned that the CM has every right to make such a recommendation, and he has not yet issued a public statement.

