Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Pondy CM wants L-G to quit for disclosing minister’s confidential details

Former CM V Narayanasamy said that L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan disclosed a confidential conversation she had with CM N Rangasamy regarding dropping Chandira Priyanga, former transport minister.

Published: 15th October 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy has called for the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, for allegedly violating the ‘Oath of office and secrecy’ by publicly disclosing the details of the confidential conversation she had with chief minister N Rangasamy regarding dropping Chandira Priyanga, former transport minister.

Speaking at a presser, Narayanasamy said Tamilisai had disclosed to mediapersons that the chief minister had sought Priyanga’s removal six months after her appointment, being dissatisfied with her performance. And that Priyanga had requested Rangasamy to grant her some time for improvement. But then again, the chief minister had recommended dropping her, and the decision was passed on by Tamilisai to the ministry of Home Affairs for approval. When Priyanga got to know about this, she put in her resignation, the lt governor had said. Narayanasamy mentioned that the CM has every right to make such a recommendation, and he has not yet issued a public statement. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan V Narayanasamy N RangasamyChandira Priyanga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp