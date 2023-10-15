Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai corporation begins reconstruction of drains

The project is set to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 2.17 crore under the Capital Grants Funds scheme.

Published: 15th October 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the Northeast monsoon likely to kick-start in a few days, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started taking precautionary measures to tackle the rain. As part of it,  the civic body has started the reconstruction of the stormwater channel on Brooke Bond Road (Krishnaswamy Road) in Ward 69 of the Central zone in the city.

The project is set to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 2.17 crore under the CGF (Capital Grants Funds) scheme. As part of the project, the officials started demolishing the retaining walls alongside the stormwater channel on the road on Saturday. The work is set to be completed in about six to eight months.

A CCMC official from the engineering section told TNIE, “For the reconstruction of the channel, we will build concrete walls at a width of 6 feet and for a length of 465 metres on the Krishnaswamy Road, starting from Kamarajapuram area to the Indian Oil petrol pump. We will also desilt the channel completely as part of the project.Currently, we have started demolishing the retaining walls on the roads. After desilting the drain and constructing the channel walls, we will be setting up a pedestrian footpath above the drain.”

As part of the work, the officials will also be taking down the encroachments near Kamarajapuram. As a few people have encroached on the drain and set up structures directly above the water body, the CCMC will remove them immediately and continue with the work.

