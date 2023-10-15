Home States Tamil Nadu

Protest over clogged subway at Landai ends after assurance of action from officials

Sources said the collector has assured them of negotiating with the railway administration and solving the matter within two months.

Published: 15th October 2023

RAMANATHAPURAM: Residents of Landai staged a protest for the second consecutive day on Saturday demanding a permanent solution for the clogging of the railway subway near their village. With the subway inundated with hip-deep rainwater, the residents of Landai, Kannadhai, Periya Thamaraikudi, and Chinna Thamaraikudi are forced to take a five-km detour to reach the main road.

Though the protestors dispersed from the subway on Friday after talks with officials, they resumed the protest on Saturday morning demanding a permanent solution for the inundation. Railway Madurai division DRM Sharad Srivastava, who was on his way to inspect the Pamban bridge, met the protesters and assured them of suitable action. The protestors left the spot later.

Meanwhile, a few villagers met the district collector at his office and brought the issue to his notice. Sources said the collector has assured them of negotiating with the railway administration and solving the matter within two months.

Addressing the media after inspecting the Pamban bridge, Srivastava said the villagers were not initially cooperating to clear the water from the subway. "After promising them of a permanent solution, they allowed the officials to pump the water out. Also, the Pamban bridge work is being carried out in a fast manner," he said.

