Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven people died in road accident in Tiruvannamalai  

Reportedly, the deceased individuals in the accident included four men, two children, and a woman.

Published: 15th October 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Car collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction, which was heading to Tiruvannamalai, causing the mishap. (Photo | Express)

Car collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction, which was heading to Tiruvannamalai, causing the mishap. (Photo | Express)

By Praveena S A
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Seven persons were killed in a road accident on the Anthanur bypass road near Chengam at Tiruvannamalai on Sunday morning.

The victims in a car allegedly proceeding to Bengaluru from Tiruvannamalai were involved in a head-on collision with a lorry coming in the opposite direction, which was heading to Tiruvannamalai, causing the mishap. Following the incident, the police and fire services arrived on the spot and retrieved seven bodies that were trapped in the car, and a woman in a critical state was transferred to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the deceased individuals in the accident included four men, two children, and a woman.

The driver of the lorry fled from the scene after the accident. Chengam police officials are further investigating the incident with the aim of identifying the victims.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has conveyed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of each deceased individual and Rs 1 lakh for the woman undergoing treatment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Tiruvannamalai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp