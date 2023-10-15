Seven people died in road accident in Tiruvannamalai  

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Seven persons were killed in a road accident on the Anthanur bypass road near Chengam at Tiruvannamalai on Sunday morning.

The victims in a car allegedly proceeding to Bengaluru from Tiruvannamalai were involved in a head-on collision with a lorry coming in the opposite direction, which was heading to Tiruvannamalai, causing the mishap. Following the incident, the police and fire services arrived on the spot and retrieved seven bodies that were trapped in the car, and a woman in a critical state was transferred to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the deceased individuals in the accident included four men, two children, and a woman.

The driver of the lorry fled from the scene after the accident. Chengam police officials are further investigating the incident with the aim of identifying the victims.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has conveyed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of each deceased individual and Rs 1 lakh for the woman undergoing treatment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Seven persons were killed in a road accident on the Anthanur bypass road near Chengam at Tiruvannamalai on Sunday morning. The victims in a car allegedly proceeding to Bengaluru from Tiruvannamalai were involved in a head-on collision with a lorry coming in the opposite direction, which was heading to Tiruvannamalai, causing the mishap. Following the incident, the police and fire services arrived on the spot and retrieved seven bodies that were trapped in the car, and a woman in a critical state was transferred to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Reportedly, the deceased individuals in the accident included four men, two children, and a woman.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The driver of the lorry fled from the scene after the accident. Chengam police officials are further investigating the incident with the aim of identifying the victims. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has conveyed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of each deceased individual and Rs 1 lakh for the woman undergoing treatment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp