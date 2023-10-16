Home States Tamil Nadu

ABVP attack: Forum seeks help for JNU Ph.D. student Nazar

Nazar hails from Thoothukudi and completed his M.Tech in Biotechnology at Anna University.

Published: 16th October 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

JNU_Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Makkal Kalvi Koottiyam has urged JNU V-C, academics, scientists and political leaders in Tamil Nadu and Delhi to ensure that Nazar Mohammad Mohaideen, a Ph.D. student at the university, can continue his studies without any obstacles.

"On February 19, Nazar was injured in an attack carried out by students affiliated to the ABVP. Portraits of Periyar, Karl Marx, and Jyotibai Phule were damaged by the ABVP. Many political leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, condemned the attack. Nazar has been subjected to institutional harassment since then. One week after the attack, Nazar's supervisor Professor Shailja Singh refused to guide him. JNU issued a letter on October 4 that he cannot continue his Ph.D," stated Makkal Kalvi Koottiyam coordinator R Murali.

