Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK’s women rights meet is a drama, says Annamalai

Speaking about the INDIA alliance, Annamalai said they cannot beat the BJP, which will be proved from the results of the upcoming assembly elections.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

BJP’s TN unit president K Annamalai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP’s TN unit president K Annamalai said women leaders like former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and DMK MP Kanimozhi ‘don’t have any eligibility’ to talk about women’s reservation bill.
Interacting with the media at Coimbatore airport on Sunday, he said that the women’s right conference in Chennai organised by the DMK is a ‘drama’ and the women speakers in the conference, who had entered politics with the help of their father and relatives, have criticised the women quota bill.

“Sharad Pawar’s daughter Sule and Samajwadi Party chief Akilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav and Kalaignar’s daughter Kanimozhi have charged the PM and questioned its implementation. We all know that the bill is for a common women to help them to overcome various hurdles that they are facing in politics. The PM had already stated that it will be implemented after the next election. However, during the Congress regime, the bill was not brought to Lok Sabha for four years, despite it being passed in the Rajya Sabha.”

Speaking about the INDIA alliance, Annamalai said they cannot beat the BJP, which will be proved from the results of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana on December 4. Reacting to the release of Muslim convicts, Annamalai said he won’t fix religion tag over terrorism and those who indulging in terrorism should be in jail. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPWomen's Reservation Bill K Annamalai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp