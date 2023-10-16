DMK’s women rights meet is a drama, says Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP’s TN unit president K Annamalai said women leaders like former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and DMK MP Kanimozhi ‘don’t have any eligibility’ to talk about women’s reservation bill.

Interacting with the media at Coimbatore airport on Sunday, he said that the women’s right conference in Chennai organised by the DMK is a ‘drama’ and the women speakers in the conference, who had entered politics with the help of their father and relatives, have criticised the women quota bill.

“Sharad Pawar’s daughter Sule and Samajwadi Party chief Akilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav and Kalaignar’s daughter Kanimozhi have charged the PM and questioned its implementation. We all know that the bill is for a common women to help them to overcome various hurdles that they are facing in politics. The PM had already stated that it will be implemented after the next election. However, during the Congress regime, the bill was not brought to Lok Sabha for four years, despite it being passed in the Rajya Sabha.”

Speaking about the INDIA alliance, Annamalai said they cannot beat the BJP, which will be proved from the results of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana on December 4. Reacting to the release of Muslim convicts, Annamalai said he won’t fix religion tag over terrorism and those who indulging in terrorism should be in jail.

