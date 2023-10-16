Kanniyakumari gets 17cm rainfall in 24 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas near the ghat in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rains are also expected in Erode, Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga on Monday, and in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

The rain is owing to cyclonic circulation in coastal areas. The weather centre has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. According to weather officials, the northeast monsoon is expected to start between October 22 and 25, delayed by a week. The state has so far received 5cm rainfall in October, 25% less as the normal rainfall is around 7cm in the first half of the month.

In Chennai and neighbouring areas, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33°C and minimum around 25°C in the next 48 hours. Some parts of the city received rainfall on Sunday morning. Two places in Kanniyakumari district received 17 cm of rain, the highest in the state, in the 24 hours till 1 pm on Sunday. Several districts also received rainfall during the same period, as per the data shared by the centre.

Heavy rain in Kanniyakumari district increased the inflow to dams as the inflow to Chittar dams was at 1,775 cusecs and the water level rose to 17 feet against the full storage level of 18 feet. The level in Mambalathuraiyaru dam also increased by more than five feet in a day. Kanniyakumari district collector PN Sridhar said that water was released from Chittar dams considering the rising water level. He also warned people against taking baths in rivers. Bathing was banned for the fourth day on Sunday at Thirparappu Falls.

Heavy rain also lashed across Erode on Saturday night and recorded 6.4 cm rainfall till Sunday morning. Subsequently, water released for irrigation in the LBP canal has been reduced to 500 cusecs. In addition, tourists were banned from bathing in the Kodiveri dam on Sunday.

