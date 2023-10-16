Kovai corporation to set up STP at Muthannankulam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on Muthannankulam lake near Thadagam Road at a cost of Rs 3 crore to treat the black water and improve aquatic life. Sources said that the STP will be set up using the CCMC general funds.

The CCMC had announced that it would set up STPs in all water bodies across the city had earlier announced that it would be setting up STPs in all water bodies across the city to filter the impurities. The civic body had already begun the construction works of the STPs in several water bodies, including Singanallur Lake and Krishnampathy Lake in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “Currently, Muthannankulam Lake has only one water aeration plant which just functions as a fountain that pumps the water to increase the oxygen content in it. Also, that plant is suitable only for grey water. But, the Muthannankulam lake is filled with black water and hence, we have decided to set up an STP to treat the black water.”

He further said that the STP will have a capacity of treating 3 MLD of water per day and a proposal to set up the facility using the general funds of Rs 3 crore has been sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) for approval. The officials have identified a suitable land near Sundapalayam in the lake to set up the STP.

