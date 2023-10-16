Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai corporation to set up STP at Muthannankulam

The civic body had already begun the construction works of the STPs in several water bodies, including Singanallur Lake and Krishnampathy Lake in the city.

Published: 16th October 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on Muthannankulam lake near Thadagam Road at a cost of Rs 3 crore to treat the black water and improve aquatic life. Sources said that the STP will be set up using the CCMC general funds.

The CCMC had announced that it would set up STPs in all water bodies across the city had earlier announced that it would be setting up STPs in all water bodies across the city to filter the impurities. The civic body had already begun the construction works of the STPs in several water bodies, including Singanallur Lake and Krishnampathy Lake in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “Currently, Muthannankulam Lake has only one water aeration plant which just functions as a fountain that pumps the water to increase the oxygen content in it. Also, that plant is suitable only for grey water. But, the Muthannankulam lake is filled with black water and hence, we have decided to set up an STP to treat the black water.”

He further said that the STP will have a capacity of treating 3 MLD of water per day and a proposal to set up the facility using the general funds of Rs 3 crore has been sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) for approval. The officials have identified a suitable land near Sundapalayam in the lake to set up the STP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sewage Treatment PlantSTPCoimbatore City Municipal CorporationCCMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp