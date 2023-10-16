Man arrested for making country-made bombs in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making country-made bombs (Avuttukai) to hunt wild animals in Coimbatore.

Police came to know about his illegal activities when his wife approached police over a family dispute.

According to sources, the suspect R Karuppasamy (39), a driver in a private firm from Pachapalayam near Perur was living with his wife and children.

Two days ago, his wife approached Perur police to lodge a complaint against Karuppasamy over a dispute between them. While explaining the complaint, she spilt the beans about his alleged Avuttukai-making. Police, who then confirmed the information with local sources, searched his house on Sunday and seized two country-made bombs, which are commonly concealed within a fruit or vegetable by locals to deter wild boars from entering their farms.

The suspect prepared the explosive using the powders available in the crackers and was in plan to poach wild boars, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sources of raw materials and whether he had poached any animals before, the police added.

