Home States Tamil Nadu

Man arrested for making country-made bombs in Coimbatore

The suspect prepared the explosive using the powders available in the crackers and was planning to poach wild boars.

Published: 16th October 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making country-made bombs (Avuttukai) to hunt wild animals in Coimbatore.

Police came to know about his illegal activities when his wife approached police over a family dispute.  
According to sources, the suspect R Karuppasamy (39), a driver in a private firm from Pachapalayam near Perur was living with his wife and children.

Two days ago, his wife approached Perur police to lodge a complaint against Karuppasamy over a dispute between them. While explaining the complaint, she spilt the beans about his alleged Avuttukai-making. Police, who then confirmed the information with local sources, searched his house on Sunday and seized two country-made bombs, which are commonly concealed within a fruit or vegetable by locals to deter wild boars from entering their farms.

The suspect prepared the explosive using the powders available in the crackers and was in plan to poach wild boars, police said.  

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sources of raw materials and whether he had poached any animals before, the police added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestBombCountry bomb

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp