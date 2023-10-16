Nellai women beedi rollers pack a punch, roll out wigs now

Thinakaran Rajamani By

TIRUNELVELI: The district administration’s efforts to provide alternative employment to women beedi-rollers by training them to manufacture wigs have earned the appreciation of workers and instilled confidence among them. A training programme, in association with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Adyar Cancer Institute, was recently held for the second batch of 60 women. Around 50 women were already trained in previous training programmes by Exodus Exports Private Ltd at Mukkudal Beedi Workers Hospital and also in the Thalarkulam village unit in Pappakudi Union.

The workers said they are now being paid Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 as a stipend during training and Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000, including PF, once the training is completed. A Celin from Thalarkulam said, “I used to roll beedis at least 13 to 15 hours daily before manufacturing wigs. I had to take at least four tablets for asthma and headache every day. After preparing 1,000 beedis a day, I could only earn Rs 250 to Rs 280. But, this new venture has reduced my stress and working hours. Now, I get time to spend with my children.”

A Anthony Kili said she feels satisfied knowing that the wigs made by her would benefit cancer patients. “I was skipping food when I was rolling beedis due to the huge workload and was diagnosed with ulcer. I have come out of it now. The week-off is new to us,” she added. Master trainer and MD of Exodus Exports Private Ltd Sheeba Paul said salary will be increased based on the experience of the women in future. “The wigs manufactured in the district are being supplied to the Adyar Cancer Institute and cancer patients from nearby districts for a lower price.

With the help of district administration, we are planning to engage more women beedi rollers to take up the job and export the wigs to European countries, where there is a high demand for Indian-made wigs. So far, we have sent about 600 wigs to Adyar Cancer Institute alone,” she said. NABARD has provided chairs and equipment to the wig making unit, she added.

Collector KP Karthikeyan told TNIE his administration was planning to introduce more programmes for the welfare of women beedi rollers. “The district administration has already trained and engaged another 300 women, most of them are beedi rollers, in the manufacturing of banana fibre products. We will help in marketing their products,” he added.

