Off the cuff: Not so smart

By Express News Service

Not so smart

The width of the footpaths on Crosscut Road in Gandhipuram and Townhall in Coimbatore City have been increased under the Smart City project. As motorists continue to park bikes haphazardly, even though the width of the roads has reduced, it is leading to traffic congestion. On the other hand, footpaths are being encroached by shops. Traffic cops working at the field level said increasing the width of the footpaths has led to an increase in encroachment and that authorities need to regulate parking and encroachments.

Perks of being a turncoat

The state vigilance cell had recently ordered verification of all employees who were recruited under the sports quota between 1991 and 1996. The scam took place when AIADMK was in power, but the minister handling the department then is now a minister in the present DMK government. After the vigilance wing’s order, it was learnt that those recruited under the sports quota during the period met the minister raising their concerns. It is also learnt that the probe in the matter is now going slow.

Faking it or for real

While calling journalists fake and also denying any wrongdoing in his conduct towards a women journalist at a press conference in Coimbatore recently, BJP state president K Annamalai said politicians and journalists are like water and oil as they will not mingle at any time, though they are united. “Due to fake journalists, the real and hard-working journalists are facing trouble. I never criticised anyone and we have been taking care of all with affection. I was giving an aggressive answer to an aggressive question.” He went on to add that fake journalists have conducted protests several times in Chennai and he will not respect them.

Hunter on top

Forest department officials from Tindivanam recently found out that a person from the Narikurava community residing in Pattanikalam near Villianur, in Puducherry, was regularly hunting birds at Ousteri Lake in Villupuram district. They caught the man and also confiscated a locally-made firearm used in hunting the birds. However, they were outnumbered when relatives of the person obstructed their vehicle and argued with them. As no backup arrived, the officials had to let him go free and also return their firearms.

(Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan, R Kirubakaran, S Senthil Kumar and Bagalavan Perier; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Not so smart The width of the footpaths on Crosscut Road in Gandhipuram and Townhall in Coimbatore City have been increased under the Smart City project. As motorists continue to park bikes haphazardly, even though the width of the roads has reduced, it is leading to traffic congestion. On the other hand, footpaths are being encroached by shops. Traffic cops working at the field level said increasing the width of the footpaths has led to an increase in encroachment and that authorities need to regulate parking and encroachments. Perks of being a turncoatgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state vigilance cell had recently ordered verification of all employees who were recruited under the sports quota between 1991 and 1996. The scam took place when AIADMK was in power, but the minister handling the department then is now a minister in the present DMK government. After the vigilance wing’s order, it was learnt that those recruited under the sports quota during the period met the minister raising their concerns. It is also learnt that the probe in the matter is now going slow. Faking it or for real While calling journalists fake and also denying any wrongdoing in his conduct towards a women journalist at a press conference in Coimbatore recently, BJP state president K Annamalai said politicians and journalists are like water and oil as they will not mingle at any time, though they are united. “Due to fake journalists, the real and hard-working journalists are facing trouble. I never criticised anyone and we have been taking care of all with affection. I was giving an aggressive answer to an aggressive question.” He went on to add that fake journalists have conducted protests several times in Chennai and he will not respect them. Hunter on top Forest department officials from Tindivanam recently found out that a person from the Narikurava community residing in Pattanikalam near Villianur, in Puducherry, was regularly hunting birds at Ousteri Lake in Villupuram district. They caught the man and also confiscated a locally-made firearm used in hunting the birds. However, they were outnumbered when relatives of the person obstructed their vehicle and argued with them. As no backup arrived, the officials had to let him go free and also return their firearms. (Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan, R Kirubakaran, S Senthil Kumar and Bagalavan Perier; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp