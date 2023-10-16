Home States Tamil Nadu

Off the cuff: Not so smart

Traffic cops working at the field level said increasing the width of the footpaths has led to an increase in encroachment and that authorities need to regulate parking and encroachments.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purpose. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

Not so smart

The width of the footpaths on Crosscut Road in Gandhipuram and Townhall in Coimbatore City have been increased under the Smart City project. As motorists continue to park bikes haphazardly, even though the width of the roads has reduced, it is leading to traffic congestion. On the other hand, footpaths are being encroached by shops. Traffic cops working at the field level said increasing the width of the footpaths has led to an increase in encroachment and that authorities need to regulate parking and encroachments.

Perks of being a turncoat

The state vigilance cell had recently ordered verification of all employees who were recruited under the sports quota between 1991 and 1996. The scam took place when AIADMK was in power, but the minister handling the department then is now a minister in the present DMK government. After the vigilance wing’s order, it was learnt that those recruited under the sports quota during the period met the minister raising their concerns. It is also learnt that the probe in the matter is now going slow.

Faking it or for real

While calling journalists fake and also denying any wrongdoing in his conduct towards a women journalist at a press conference in Coimbatore recently, BJP state president K Annamalai said politicians and journalists are like water and oil as they will not mingle at any time, though they are united. “Due to fake journalists, the real and hard-working journalists are facing trouble. I never criticised anyone and we have been taking care of all with affection. I was giving an aggressive answer to an aggressive question.” He went on to add that fake journalists have conducted protests several times in Chennai and he will not respect them.

Hunter on top

Forest department officials from Tindivanam recently found out that a person from the Narikurava community residing in Pattanikalam near Villianur, in Puducherry, was regularly hunting birds at Ousteri Lake in Villupuram district. They caught the man and also confiscated a locally-made firearm used in hunting the birds. However, they were outnumbered when relatives of the person obstructed their vehicle and argued with them. As no backup arrived, the officials had to let him go free and also return their firearms.

(Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan, R Kirubakaran, S Senthil Kumar and Bagalavan Perier; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMKAIADMKSmart City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp