SC family in Tiruchy harassed: Accused couple booked 12 days after complaint

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A day after a TNIE report on a family from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Manapparai alleging threats from a caste Hindu family and accusing the police of not entertaining their complaint moved 12 days ago, Manapparai DSP N Ramanathan on Sunday informed that the accused have been booked on various charges, including rioting and indulging in obscene acts in public.

The DSP informed that an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 294B (obscene acts in public) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC in addition to sections under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was registered against couple Vadivel and Alagumani and their three children -- all minors.

The complainant, Ilango of Vidathilampatti, had approached the Manapparai police on October 4. Ilango said, "On Sunday the DSP rang me up to inform of the FIR. He has asked me to appear soon for inquiries. So much has happened since the day I submitted the complaint. I expect a fair probe by the police." He added that he would move back to his house after meeting the DSP on Monday and once he is assured of his family’s safety.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUCHY: A day after a TNIE report on a family from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Manapparai alleging threats from a caste Hindu family and accusing the police of not entertaining their complaint moved 12 days ago, Manapparai DSP N Ramanathan on Sunday informed that the accused have been booked on various charges, including rioting and indulging in obscene acts in public. The DSP informed that an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 294B (obscene acts in public) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC in addition to sections under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was registered against couple Vadivel and Alagumani and their three children -- all minors. The complainant, Ilango of Vidathilampatti, had approached the Manapparai police on October 4. Ilango said, "On Sunday the DSP rang me up to inform of the FIR. He has asked me to appear soon for inquiries. So much has happened since the day I submitted the complaint. I expect a fair probe by the police." He added that he would move back to his house after meeting the DSP on Monday and once he is assured of his family’s safety.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp