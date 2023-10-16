TN government to upgrade Siddha OP clinics at GHs, PHCs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department has issued an order for upgrading outpatient clinics of Indian systems of medicine functioning out of government hospitals and primary health centres at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the National Ayush Mission.

The G.O. states that the outpatient department clinics at 30 places functioning at government hospitals, government primary health centres, National Rural Health Mission, district headquarters hospital and rural dispensaries will be upgraded. The schemes have been approved by the mission directorate of the National Ayush Mission under the state annual action plan for the year 2022-23.

The state has also issued GO for implementing the national programme for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal disorders in 50 Siddha wings in government primary health centres at a cost of Rs 450 lakh under the National Ayush Mission. A G.O. has also been released for upgrading 100 AYUSH dispensaries and wellness centres in Ayushman Bharath under the National AYUSH Mission.

