11 killed in explosions at two firecracker units in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least 11 workers were charred to death in two separate fire accidents, one in a cracker shop near a firecracker unit in M Pudupatti and another in a cracker unit near Sivakasi on Tuesday.

According to the sources, an explosion occurred at Kanishkar Fireworks in M Pudupatti, late in the afternoon in the unit’s cracker shop, adjacent to it. Upon information, four fire engines from Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Watrap, and Srivilliputhur rushed to the spot and were involved in dousing the fire. So far, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel recovered ten bodies.

“It has been suspected that the explosion occurred during the sample testing of crackers, which weren’t properly dried due to the climatic condition since the last few days,” official sources said. Two other workers who sustained around 20-25 percent burn injuries were admitted to the Government Hospital in Srivilliputhur for treatment. “

Since the workers in the unit ran away following the fire break out, identifying the workers who were charred to death in the explosion is underway. The unit has a DRO license.," sources added. Virudhunagar S P Srinivasa Perumal, District Fire Officer Vivekanandan, and officials from the Revenue Department have reached the spot and are investigating.

In another fire accident in Kichanayakkanpatti, an explosion occurred at the Arya Fireworks Factory where a 60-year-old was charred to death. The worker P Vembu (60), a resident of Nathikudi was involved in the mixing of chemicals at one of the rooms in the unit, where fire broke out due to friction. Maraneri Police arrested the unit's foreman Gurumoorthy and are searching for the owner Muthuvijyan, who has absconded. The unit is Nagpur-licensed.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and announced solatium of three lakh each to the deceased family and one lakh each to injured persons.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least 11 workers were charred to death in two separate fire accidents, one in a cracker shop near a firecracker unit in M Pudupatti and another in a cracker unit near Sivakasi on Tuesday. According to the sources, an explosion occurred at Kanishkar Fireworks in M Pudupatti, late in the afternoon in the unit’s cracker shop, adjacent to it. Upon information, four fire engines from Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Watrap, and Srivilliputhur rushed to the spot and were involved in dousing the fire. So far, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel recovered ten bodies. “It has been suspected that the explosion occurred during the sample testing of crackers, which weren’t properly dried due to the climatic condition since the last few days,” official sources said. Two other workers who sustained around 20-25 percent burn injuries were admitted to the Government Hospital in Srivilliputhur for treatment. “googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since the workers in the unit ran away following the fire break out, identifying the workers who were charred to death in the explosion is underway. The unit has a DRO license.," sources added. Virudhunagar S P Srinivasa Perumal, District Fire Officer Vivekanandan, and officials from the Revenue Department have reached the spot and are investigating. In another fire accident in Kichanayakkanpatti, an explosion occurred at the Arya Fireworks Factory where a 60-year-old was charred to death. The worker P Vembu (60), a resident of Nathikudi was involved in the mixing of chemicals at one of the rooms in the unit, where fire broke out due to friction. Maraneri Police arrested the unit's foreman Gurumoorthy and are searching for the owner Muthuvijyan, who has absconded. The unit is Nagpur-licensed. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and announced solatium of three lakh each to the deceased family and one lakh each to injured persons. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp