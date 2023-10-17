2 lakh acres of temple land gone missing in last 38 years, says Annamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that DMK is the most corrupt party in the country. Addressing people as part of a BJP rally organised in Avinashi on Monday, he said, “The whole country is proud of Tamil Nadu’s rich culture.

PM Narendra Modi has taken a vow to finish corruption in Tamil Nadu. After MK Stalin became chief minister, corruption doubled. The law and order situation has become worse. Power looms are suffering owing to high electricity tariffs and there is an acute shortage of water affecting farmers. DMK isn’t interested in the welfare of farmers. In order to make Tamil Nadu the number one state in the country, you need a vision and the prime minister and young leaders like Annamalai have such a vision.”

Annamalai said, “DMK hosted women leaders conference in Chennai recently. But, one must remember that in 2010, the Congress pushed back women reservation bill. The conference was organised by DMK MP Kanimozhi to promote her image on a national level, after Stalin’s son got famous throughout the country for his comment on Sanatana Dharma. It should be noted that HR & CE department, in 1985, had said that temples have a total land of 5.25 lakh acres. In 2023, the department said temples have 3.25 lakh acres of land. Where did the 2 lakh acres of land go?”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPPUR: Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that DMK is the most corrupt party in the country. Addressing people as part of a BJP rally organised in Avinashi on Monday, he said, “The whole country is proud of Tamil Nadu’s rich culture. PM Narendra Modi has taken a vow to finish corruption in Tamil Nadu. After MK Stalin became chief minister, corruption doubled. The law and order situation has become worse. Power looms are suffering owing to high electricity tariffs and there is an acute shortage of water affecting farmers. DMK isn’t interested in the welfare of farmers. In order to make Tamil Nadu the number one state in the country, you need a vision and the prime minister and young leaders like Annamalai have such a vision.” Annamalai said, “DMK hosted women leaders conference in Chennai recently. But, one must remember that in 2010, the Congress pushed back women reservation bill. The conference was organised by DMK MP Kanimozhi to promote her image on a national level, after Stalin’s son got famous throughout the country for his comment on Sanatana Dharma. It should be noted that HR & CE department, in 1985, had said that temples have a total land of 5.25 lakh acres. In 2023, the department said temples have 3.25 lakh acres of land. Where did the 2 lakh acres of land go?”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp