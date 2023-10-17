5K beneficiaries added to Rs 1k honorarium list in October

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state on Monday said as many as 5,041 new beneficiaries have been added to the list of 1.06 crore women heads of families who receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for the month of October. The beneficiaries also include transpersons. The amount was credited to their bank accounts on October 14, a day ahead of crediting it since October 15 is a Sunday.

A release said Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the scheme in Kancheepuram on September 15 and in the first month, the honorarium reached 1.06 crore beneficiaries. For the first time, welfare assistance has been credited to such a huge number of beneficiaries in one go. Eligible beneficiaries will be added to the list of beneficiaries simultaneously.

Even as the authorities concerned are scrutinising fresh applications for getting honorarium and appeals from women whose names were not included in the list in September, as many as 8,833 names have been deleted from the list for reasons like death and non-eligibility. As of October 14, the honorarium was credited to 1,06,48,406 beneficiaries. For 87,785 beneficiaries who do not have a bank account, the honorarium has been sent via money order.

