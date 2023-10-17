App-based call taxi fare in Chennai rises by 100% following strike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: App-based call taxi fares shot up by 50-100 % in several parts of the city on Monday as a section of call taxis commenced their two-day strike, pressing for regularisation of cab aggregators and a few other demands. While autorickshaws operated as usual, fares remained normal till the afternoon only to rise significantly later.

Call taxi associations also demanded the cessation of bike taxi operations and the implementation of a licensing system for cab aggregators as mandated under the Central Motor Vehicle Act. Residents found it difficult to get cabs in the eastern and southern parts of the city, particularly to locations like Tidel Park, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Semmanjeri, Perungalathur and Perumbakkam among others. S Vishal of Thiruvanmiyur said he had to wait for over an hour to get a cab to Perumbakkam. “The fare was Rs 250 higher than usual, and I finally took an autorickshaw.”

T Mannai Kumar of Ambattur, said, “Cab fare to Taramani Law College from Korattur touched `800 due to shortage of vehicles. The fare usually is Rs 350 to Rs 400.” The strike was called by the Federation of All Taxi Drivers Union, which comprises 12 associations, including the CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Workers Union and Road Transport Workers Union. The federation claimed that about 80% of cabs participated in the strike.

M Bhoopathy, president of Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Workers Union, said cab aggregators are operating without any regulation, despite the Union government amending the central Act in 2019. “The total share of the aggregator’s commission should be restricted to less than 10-12% of cab fare, down from the existing 28- 30%. Bike taxis have been completely banned in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

But, Tamil Nadu alone permits it, although there is no legal provision to operate bikes under a contract carriage permit.” Officials said the proposal to introduce a licensing system for cab aggregators has already been sent to the government. “Orders will be announced while fixing fare for autorickshaws,” an official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: App-based call taxi fares shot up by 50-100 % in several parts of the city on Monday as a section of call taxis commenced their two-day strike, pressing for regularisation of cab aggregators and a few other demands. While autorickshaws operated as usual, fares remained normal till the afternoon only to rise significantly later. Call taxi associations also demanded the cessation of bike taxi operations and the implementation of a licensing system for cab aggregators as mandated under the Central Motor Vehicle Act. Residents found it difficult to get cabs in the eastern and southern parts of the city, particularly to locations like Tidel Park, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Semmanjeri, Perungalathur and Perumbakkam among others. S Vishal of Thiruvanmiyur said he had to wait for over an hour to get a cab to Perumbakkam. “The fare was Rs 250 higher than usual, and I finally took an autorickshaw.” T Mannai Kumar of Ambattur, said, “Cab fare to Taramani Law College from Korattur touched `800 due to shortage of vehicles. The fare usually is Rs 350 to Rs 400.” The strike was called by the Federation of All Taxi Drivers Union, which comprises 12 associations, including the CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Workers Union and Road Transport Workers Union. The federation claimed that about 80% of cabs participated in the strike.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); M Bhoopathy, president of Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Workers Union, said cab aggregators are operating without any regulation, despite the Union government amending the central Act in 2019. “The total share of the aggregator’s commission should be restricted to less than 10-12% of cab fare, down from the existing 28- 30%. Bike taxis have been completely banned in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. But, Tamil Nadu alone permits it, although there is no legal provision to operate bikes under a contract carriage permit.” Officials said the proposal to introduce a licensing system for cab aggregators has already been sent to the government. “Orders will be announced while fixing fare for autorickshaws,” an official said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp