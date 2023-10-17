CM MK Stalin orders increase in pay for government counsels

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday ordered to increase the pay for government advocates for arguing cases in favour of Tamil Nadu government.

As per an official press release, the remuneration for government advocates handling cases for the state government in various courts, including district courts, district munsif courts, additional district munsif courts, and other subordinate courts, has been remaining unchanged for the past decade. More than 700 advocates actively argue various cases in the interest of the state government in these courts.

Responding to the plea from the State Public Prosecutor, Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, to address the necessity of enhancing government advocates’ pay, Stalin has ordered a 100% pay increase. On Monday, Stalin presented the order for the pay hike to the group of government advocates.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday ordered to increase the pay for government advocates for arguing cases in favour of Tamil Nadu government. As per an official press release, the remuneration for government advocates handling cases for the state government in various courts, including district courts, district munsif courts, additional district munsif courts, and other subordinate courts, has been remaining unchanged for the past decade. More than 700 advocates actively argue various cases in the interest of the state government in these courts. Responding to the plea from the State Public Prosecutor, Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, to address the necessity of enhancing government advocates’ pay, Stalin has ordered a 100% pay increase. On Monday, Stalin presented the order for the pay hike to the group of government advocates. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp