CM Stalin asks MEA to take steps to free fishers held by Lanka, writes letter 

Published: 17th October 2023 08:09 AM

MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Expressing serious concern over the arrest of 27 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, CM MK Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic steps with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats.

The chief minister, in his letter to the union minister, said repeated instances of arrest and seizure have created fear in the hearts of Tamil Nadu fishermen. 

Recalling that he had already written about this issue, Stalin said the livelihood of these fishermen, who are often the sole breadwinners of their families, is at stake. “The economic implications of these recurrent arrests are profound as they lead to not only loss of income for the fishermen's families but also jeopardise the food security of countless individuals who depend on their catch,” he added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that despite India’s numerous goodwill gestures towards Sri Lanka, including financial and humanitarian aid to assist in their economic recovery and initiation of ferry services to strengthen bilateral ties, Lankan Navy’s targeting Tamil Nadu fishermen continues unabated. Though Tamil Nadu fishermen were accused of poaching in Sri Lankan waters, reports indicate they were well within Indian territory. Panneerselvam said Modi should take immediate action to secure the release of the fishermen.

