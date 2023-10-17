Complaint by auto, taxi drivers: 31 app-based bike-taxis seized in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Based on the complaints from autorickshaw and taxi drivers, the transport department in Coimbatore on Monday seized 31 bike taxis associated with a mobile application-based firm.

“Under the Motor Vehicle Rules, whiteboard vehicles which are registered under the individual’s name are not supposed to be used as taxis. But many are illegally using them for bike-taxis. We have received several complaints from autorickshaw unions and others. We are conducting raids only against illegal bike-taxi riders, irrespective of company,” said an official attached to the Regional Transport Officer.

The raids resulted in the seizure of 31 bike- taxis of which 20 bikes were seized at the Central RTO limit, six were seized at Peelamedu and the remaining were at Kovaipudur in Coimbatore city. “The state government has not given permission for any bike taxis so far. Hence it is illegal to operate bike taxis in the city. Passenger’s safety is another concern. Many auto drivers also have complained that their earnings have been hit because of bike-taxis. On Monday we caught a few bike taxis,” said a senior officer.

“The riders using illegal bike taxis will not get insurance in case of an accident. Each bike owner will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for operating the vehicle without a permit under the Motor Vehicle Act and they would face an additional fine if we found any other violations related to the vehicle document. Also, we are taking action against those who operate whiteboard vehicles for school trips and carry employees of private firms. Likewise, around 10 vehicles were penalized in the last 10 days” he added.

