Government doctor among two held in a bid to buy baby

NAMAKKAL: Two people, including a gynaecologist working in the Tiruchengode GH, were arrested on Monday in connection with a suspected baby sale racket.

According to sources, Nagajothi (25), wife of S Dinesh (29), delivered their third baby girl at the Suriyapalayam PHC 10 days ago. The baby and mother were shifted to Tiruchengode GH and were discharged on October 13. On Friday, Dinesh received a call from a woman who offered Rs 2 lakh for the baby.

On Sunday night, Dinesh lodged a complaint with police about the incident. DSP Imayavaramban and inspector Mahendiran along with a team of officials from the health department led by joint director Dr A Rajmohan conducted an investigation and arrested A Anuradha(49), gynaecologist in Tiruchengode GH, and T Logammbal (38) of Sanarpalayam, who acted as broker, sources said.

In his complaint, Dinesh stated that Logammbal introduced herself as calling from the hospital to inquire about the baby and requested him to meet her. When they met, she made the offer. “Logammbal was aware that Dinesh and his wife have two daughters. She told him raising a third would be difficult and that she could help him. However Dinesh turned down her offer,” police said.

Dr A Rajmohan told TNIE, “The broker was informed about Dinesh and Nagajothi by gynaecologist A Anuradha. With Dinesh’s help, we set a trap and found evidence linking Anuradha with Logammbal, and arrested them. Based on orders from Minister of Health M Subramanian, Dr Anuradha has been placed under suspension.”

Police sources said, “ During the inquiry, Logammbal told us that she had sold seven babies earlier and we are investigating who all are involved. We have booked Dr Anuradha and Logammbal under IPC 120 for criminal conspiracy to conduct offence, IPC 370 for trafficking of minors, and Juvenile Justice Act 2015 Section 81 and 87 for attempting to sell the child. The two were produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded for 15 days.” Steps will be taken to take the two under custody for interrogation, police sources added.

