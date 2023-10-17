Karnataka failed to abide by SC order, CWMA did not refer issue to centre: CRCC

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC) on Monday staged protests in six places across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts demanding the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka as per the Supreme Court’s final verdict.

In Tirukkattupalli of Thanjavur district, the protest was held near the bus stand. P Maniyarasan, CRRC coordinator, addressed the protesters and pointed out that despite the Supreme Court stating that during a distressing period, Cauvery water should be shared proportionately, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has not ordered the release of water proportionately as per its verdict. It has been running its own kangaroo court and has asked Karnataka to release a meagre quantity of 5,000 or 3,000 cusecs, but the state has refused to implement even those orders, he added.

The Supreme Court, Maniyarasan said, has made it clear that if either of the states refused to adhere to the CWMA orders, the union government could intervene, but CWMA chairman S K Haldar has not referred the issue to the union government. He demanded the removal of Haldar, whom he accused of acting against Tamil Nadu’s interests, from the post and remarked that the state government should press for his ouster.

Maniyarasan demanded that the state government clarify whether farmers can go in for samba paddy since storage in Mettur is meagre. He also urged the government to increase the compensation announced for those who lost their kuruvai crop

Kuruvai on three lakh acres affected, says Durai Vaiko

Tiruchy: With Tamil Nadu yet to receive its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka as directed by CWMA, around three lakh acres of kuruvai have been affected, said MDMK leader Durai Vaiko during an agitation in Tiruchy on Monday. MDMK members from across delta and central districts participated in the agitation demanding the release of Cauvery water for cultivation. “TN is deprived of its due share of Cauvery water, because of which three lakh acres of kuruvai paddy have been affected. The union government should provide adequate compensation. We demand `20,000 per acre,” said Durai Vaiko, who also criticised the union government’s reluctance to resolve the issue.

