Land acquisition for road delayed, mayor cites rules

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar on Monday denied allegations that she was withholding approval to accept land donated by a private individual for a road project in Chinnavedampatti.

The civic body had started land acquisition for a new road at Saravanampatti in Ward 3. A land owner, Martin Property Developers, offered to donate his free of cost, but it allegedly was turned down by the mayor.

CCMC Town Planning and Development Committee chairperson T Santhosh said, “Our committee gave the consent and had passed a resolution to place the subject in the general council meeting for the council’s approval to acquire the donated lands and start the works. However, the matter didn’t come to the council’s discussion. The mayor is yet to give her consent for our proposal.”

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “I reviewed and signed the files regarding this more than a month ago. The mayor is yet to give her consent for the project.” Mayor Kalpana cited procedural issues as the reason for the delay. She told TNIE, “The file regarding the land didn’t come to me. The resolution was given by the committee at the last minute. So we couldn’t take it in the last council meeting. Councillors had earlier opposed last-minute subjects in previous meetings.”

