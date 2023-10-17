Only mass prayers restricted in Vellore jail mosque: Prison department

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In response to a recent report that the mosque in the Vellore Central Prison remains inaccessible to the inmates, published in TNIE on October 3, the state prison department has issued a statement refuting these allegations.

Claiming the report as unfounded and malicious, the department, in a statement, issued on Sunday, said Muslim inmates are permitted to worship inside the mosque, and only mass prayers are restricted. TNIE’s report said even individuals are not allowed to access the mosque for the past three years.

“During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslim inmates, including those in the high-security block, are allowed to observe fast and take part in prayers in accordance with Tamil Nadu Jail Rules 1983. Inmates are further granted the liberty to prepare their own meals and are provided with the necessary resources for prayer during this period,” the statement said.

However, the statement added, in line with Manual Prison Act 283(4), that gatherings for religious worship or events, regardless of religious affiliation, are restricted due to security concerns. The prison inmates and multiple sources TNIE spoke to said even individual prisoners were not being allowed to access the mosque. According to sources, in August 2023, a Muslim inmate submitted a petition in this regard to senior prison officials but to no avail.

