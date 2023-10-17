Rain floods office, corporation puts blame on bad flooring

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A spell of heavy rain in the wee hours of Monday led to waterlogging inside the premises of Tiruchy Corporation's main office.

Notably, many senior corporation officials started the day visiting flood-prone areas in the city. Though the city did not witness heavy waterlogging in many locations, the back and the sides of the corporation office building remained flooded.

The water, pooled up near the storm drain, caused inconvenience to those trying to access the canteen and the Integrated Command and Control Centre. The corporation employees are of the opinion that the situation arose because of last year's faulty flooring work.

"We have not faced such a situation at the main office earlier. Last year, the corporation concreted the floor around the main office to provide better parking space. However the contractor tasked with the work failed to build a slope to drain out the stormwater.

Thus water got pooled up during the rain," a corporation employee said. With the civic body planning to construct a new building at the backside of the existing main building, residents who came for the grievance meeting on Monday said that the corporation has to consider this issue.

"At present, the corporation can take some temporary measures to stop waterlogging. But, when they start the work on the new building it has to take steps to improve the stormwater management of main office premises," said P Kumar, a resident. Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said that they will take immediate steps to sort out this issue.

