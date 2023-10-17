Rameswaram fishers begin indefinite strike, 700 boats keep away from sea 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Rameswaram Fishermen Association commenced an indefinite strike on Monday condemning the arrest of 27 fishers by the Sri Lankan Navy.

More than 700 boats remained docked. Instead of a road blockade on the Pamban road bridge on Wednesday, fishermen have announced they will stage the protest in front of the post office in Rameswaram. The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended nearly 27 fishermen and seized five boats (four boats are from Rameswaram and the other is from Mandapam).

Sagayam, fishermen association leader, said, “Nearly 25 families are relying on a single boat for their livelihood. Though the arrested fishermen would be released, hundreds of our boats remain in Sri Lankan possession. Despite the state government providing compensations for seized boats that have been completely damaged, the union government has failed to provide any compensation or taken any action towards retrieving the boats.”

A peace talk was organised on Monday to deter the roadblock protest at Pamban Bridge. Officials from fisheries and police departments met the association leaders, following which the road blockade protest was withdrawn. According to the association leaders, the recently arrested fishermen are said to be produced before the court on October 27 after the judicial custody. “The fishermen, along with their boats, should be released on or before November 1. Otherwise, we will stage a rail roko at Mandapam railway station,” they said.

