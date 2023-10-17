Home States Tamil Nadu

Rejig of seven IAS officers, food secretary gets tax department

Ramesh Chand Meena, Secretary, Special Initiatives Department has been transferred as Secretary to Planning and Development Department.

Published: 17th October 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government on Monday transferred many IAS officers who headed key departments. Food and Cooperation Secretary D Jagannathan will assume charge as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.  

C Samayamoorthy, hitherto Agriculture Secretary has been transferred to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Vice Selvi Apoorva.  Selvi Apoorva will join as the new Agriculture Secretary.
K Gopal, Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms will take over as the Food and Cooperation Secretary.  Ramesh Chand Meena, Secretary, Special Initiatives Department has been transferred as Secretary to Planning and Development Department.

V Shobana, MD, TN Handicrafts Development Corporation will assume charge as the Commissioner of Stationery and Printing.  Kavitha Ramu, CEO, CMDA will be the new MD of TN Handicrafts Development Corporation.

