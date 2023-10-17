Tamil Nadu's 'Guidance' wins UN award for excellence in scaling up energy transition investments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government added another feather to its cap when Guidance – the nodal agency for Investment Promotion under Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce received the prestigious United Nations Promotion Award 2023 For Excellence in Scaling Up Energy Transition Investments at the 8th World Investment Forum held at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The UN award is in recognition of Guidance’s efforts to attract investments using innovative approaches for promotion, finance, and partnerships in Energy transition promotion. Guidance is South Asia's only Investment Promotion Agency to get the UN Award this year.

In a statement released by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), UN said Guidance was getting the award for “facilitating the first solar investment project with a fully vertical integrated photovoltaic thin film solar module manufacturing facility, notably through green incentives and higher training incentives for women. This project will facilitate access to low-cost solar panels and contribute to more sustainable cities in India.”

Dr TRB Rajaa, minister of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, said that, “The UN award is another feather in the cap for Team Guidance, which has played a key role in attracting investments from global companies in all sectors. The award is a recognition of Tamil Nadu’s visionary and progressive outlook. Under the leadership of Stalin, the state is fast emerging as a global hub for renewable energy because of our focused efforts in the sector.”

V Vishnu, Managing Director and Chief executive officer, Guidance, received the UN award from Rebeca Grynspan, Director General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Monday.

