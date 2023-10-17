Theatres jack up  Leo FDFS ticket price, fans upset

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A few theatres in Coimbatore have drawn criticism for collecting exorbitant prices for the special pre-release shows of Vijay’s new flick Leo.

A video that was circulated widely on Monday showed people standing in queue for more than 1 km in front of a multiplex situated near the airport. According to sources, the theatre management started selling tickets offline instead of online booking. Fans claimed tickets were priced at more than Rs 500 for the first and the second shows on the first day of release.

Another video showed a worker in a theatre complex near Coimbatore Combined Court Complex demanding `400 for a ticket instead of the actual price of Rs 200 per ticket for October 19. Also, a few multiplex theatres have allegedly made it mandatory to buy tickets with snacks. Mentioning the package under combo price, theatres are charging Rs 200 to Rs 350 more than ticket price of Rs 250. “All theatres have locked the majority of seats for the first four days. If we go in person to the concerned theatre demanding tickets, they mandate to buy the combo tickets,” S Sureshsubramaniam from RS Puram.

M Kokila, Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector, said, “We have received complaints about theatres increasing ticket prices illegally. Direction has been given to Tahsildar in the concerned limits to check on it. Two multiplex theatres were inspected so far.” She asked the public to file their complaints regarding the screening of Leo movie on 0422 - 230114.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: A few theatres in Coimbatore have drawn criticism for collecting exorbitant prices for the special pre-release shows of Vijay’s new flick Leo. A video that was circulated widely on Monday showed people standing in queue for more than 1 km in front of a multiplex situated near the airport. According to sources, the theatre management started selling tickets offline instead of online booking. Fans claimed tickets were priced at more than Rs 500 for the first and the second shows on the first day of release. Another video showed a worker in a theatre complex near Coimbatore Combined Court Complex demanding `400 for a ticket instead of the actual price of Rs 200 per ticket for October 19. Also, a few multiplex theatres have allegedly made it mandatory to buy tickets with snacks. Mentioning the package under combo price, theatres are charging Rs 200 to Rs 350 more than ticket price of Rs 250. “All theatres have locked the majority of seats for the first four days. If we go in person to the concerned theatre demanding tickets, they mandate to buy the combo tickets,” S Sureshsubramaniam from RS Puram.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); M Kokila, Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector, said, “We have received complaints about theatres increasing ticket prices illegally. Direction has been given to Tahsildar in the concerned limits to check on it. Two multiplex theatres were inspected so far.” She asked the public to file their complaints regarding the screening of Leo movie on 0422 - 230114. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp