Trichy Corporation to demolish office canteen to construct new office building

TIRUCHI: The canteen building behind the corporation's main office will soon make way for a new multi-storied building to be built at a cost of Rs 41.37 crore.

The corporation had a year ago announced its plan to construct a new office building inside the main office campus, but the authorities finalised its location only recently, and are awaiting the government's nod to proceed.

Officials say demolition of the canteen building is likely to start only by January. "We have already communicated the location of the new building to the state government. Once we get their sanction, we will take steps to demolish the canteen building.

But, considering the monsoon, we are likely to start work only in January," a senior corporation official said. With the government having decided to expand city limits, officials have highlighted the need for a new building in the corporation premises with more offices. "At present, we have only 65 wards. But, within two years, we would have about 100 wards.

Therefore, we need a council hall with a seating capacity for more than 100 people. Apart from this, we need additional office space. Therefore, we have decided to demolish the canteen building and use the vacant space behind it for a new building. This would ensure more office space in the main office campus. We expect to finish construction within one and half years," a corporation engineer said.

