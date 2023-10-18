Home States Tamil Nadu

24-year-old army man found murdered in his house in TN

On Tuesday early morning, the victim was found dead with stab wounds on the first floor of his house, said sources.

Published: 18th October 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 24-year-old army personnel was found murdered at his house in Vembur in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Velmurugan, son of Vedamuthu.

Sources said that Velmurugan had joined the Indian army in 2018, and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He had come home for a month's vacation. Sources added that Velmurugan had a quarrel with a few locals over an alleged affair.

On Tuesday early morning, he was found dead with stab wounds on the first floor of his house, said sources. On information, the Masarpatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan and Vilathikulam DSP (In-Charge) Logeswaran visited the spot to conduct inquiries. A case has been registered and a special team has been formed to nab the accused. Meanwhile, SP Saravanan, in a statement, warned the public not to indulge in rumour-mongering and upload any unverified audio or video messages related to the murder on social media platforms. Those spreading unverified information will be punished, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderIndian ArmySoldierdeath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp