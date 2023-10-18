24-year-old army man found murdered in his house in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 24-year-old army personnel was found murdered at his house in Vembur in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Velmurugan, son of Vedamuthu.



Sources said that Velmurugan had joined the Indian army in 2018, and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He had come home for a month's vacation. Sources added that Velmurugan had a quarrel with a few locals over an alleged affair.



On Tuesday early morning, he was found dead with stab wounds on the first floor of his house, said sources. On information, the Masarpatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.



Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan and Vilathikulam DSP (In-Charge) Logeswaran visited the spot to conduct inquiries. A case has been registered and a special team has been formed to nab the accused. Meanwhile, SP Saravanan, in a statement, warned the public not to indulge in rumour-mongering and upload any unverified audio or video messages related to the murder on social media platforms. Those spreading unverified information will be punished, he said.

