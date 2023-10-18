9,000 Tamil Nadu artisans register for Vishwakarma

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 9,000 artisans from seven districts in Tamil Nadu have registered to access the benefits offered through the central government Vishwakarma scheme, which was rolled out in September.

Coimbatore district leads the registration with 3,676 artisans, while Pudukkottai closely follows with 1,506 registrations. Artisans from Erode, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and Virudhunagar districts have also enrolled.

The selected beneficiaries will receive benefits including a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, skill enhancement, toolkit incentives, incentives for digital transactions and marketing support.

The support will be provided in two tranches - up to Rs 1 lakh in the first and Rs 2 lakh in the second. Soon after the scheme was announced, the state government formed a four-member committee to assess the potential impact of the scheme on the education and social mobility of artisans. The committee has been told to submit its findings within two weeks.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: More than 9,000 artisans from seven districts in Tamil Nadu have registered to access the benefits offered through the central government Vishwakarma scheme, which was rolled out in September. Coimbatore district leads the registration with 3,676 artisans, while Pudukkottai closely follows with 1,506 registrations. Artisans from Erode, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and Virudhunagar districts have also enrolled. The selected beneficiaries will receive benefits including a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, skill enhancement, toolkit incentives, incentives for digital transactions and marketing support. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The support will be provided in two tranches - up to Rs 1 lakh in the first and Rs 2 lakh in the second. Soon after the scheme was announced, the state government formed a four-member committee to assess the potential impact of the scheme on the education and social mobility of artisans. The committee has been told to submit its findings within two weeks. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp