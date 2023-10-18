Do not appoint fit persons to temples mechanically: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently told the state government to exercise some restraint while appointing fit persons or executive officers (EOs) to temples and not to make such appointments in a mechanical manner.

Justice S Srimathy made the observation while setting aside the appointment of a fit person to an Ayyanar temple in Alathipatti village in Sivagangai, following a petition filed by KR Karuppaiah, a representative of the village, challenging the appointment.

Karuppaiah stated in his petition that the fit person was appointed in 2018, but has not taken charge till now as he is already serving as the executive officer of another temple in Karaikudi. He also submitted that the temple is managed by 11 trustees, including the villagers, and there is no dispute among them.

Referring to various HC judgments, Justice Srimathy pointed out that the High Court has time and again held that the appointment of a fit person ought to be based on certain facts and circumstances like when any evidence of misappropriation or mismanagement is found or whenever no trustee is available in the temple, etc. Issuance of notice to the temple’s existing management prior to the appointment and indicating the tenure of the fit person or EO in the appointment order are also some of the other terms and conditions mentioned by the High Court, she added.

However, the judge noted that the trust administering the temple is an unregistered one. Even though the temple is not having any dispute, the petitioner should get their rights recognised either by the HR and CE or by a competent civil court.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently told the state government to exercise some restraint while appointing fit persons or executive officers (EOs) to temples and not to make such appointments in a mechanical manner. Justice S Srimathy made the observation while setting aside the appointment of a fit person to an Ayyanar temple in Alathipatti village in Sivagangai, following a petition filed by KR Karuppaiah, a representative of the village, challenging the appointment. Karuppaiah stated in his petition that the fit person was appointed in 2018, but has not taken charge till now as he is already serving as the executive officer of another temple in Karaikudi. He also submitted that the temple is managed by 11 trustees, including the villagers, and there is no dispute among them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Referring to various HC judgments, Justice Srimathy pointed out that the High Court has time and again held that the appointment of a fit person ought to be based on certain facts and circumstances like when any evidence of misappropriation or mismanagement is found or whenever no trustee is available in the temple, etc. Issuance of notice to the temple’s existing management prior to the appointment and indicating the tenure of the fit person or EO in the appointment order are also some of the other terms and conditions mentioned by the High Court, she added. However, the judge noted that the trust administering the temple is an unregistered one. Even though the temple is not having any dispute, the petitioner should get their rights recognised either by the HR and CE or by a competent civil court. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp