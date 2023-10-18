DSP kicked me, alleges TN farmer; cops deny charge

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A group of farmers has alleged that DSP (in charge) G Parthipan kicked one of them inside a bus while they were being taken away from a protest site in Dharapuram on Monday.

P Eswaran, the victim, said, "We held a protest in front of the RDO office against uninformed power disconnection by Tangedco in wells near PAP Canal. Police tried to arrest us, but we resisted. We were forcibly taken onto a government bus. I was standing and raising slogans when two constables held me. Suddenly, DSP G Parthipan entered the bus and kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor, and suffered a minor injury on the chest and an iron grill pierced my left arm. As farmers raised alarm, the DSP left the spot. I was taken to Dharapuram GH and was discharged around 11 pm.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (propaganda secretary) A Paramasivam said, "We aren’t criminals. When two constables are already present inside the bus, why did the DSP enter the vehicle? Besides, he vents his anger at a farmer by kicking him. We will organise a protest soon.”

But police officials refuted the allegations. Speaking to TNIE, Parthipan said,” Farmers refused to get into the bus, so we had to take forcible action on our part. They are exaggerating the issue. No such incident happened on the spot.”

SP P Swaminathan said, "One farmer was injured during the arrest. But there was no such harsh incident. I will check with police officers about it.”

